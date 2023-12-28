A 34-year-old man was arrested by agents of the Flying Squad of the Bari Police Headquarters for the murder of his brother-in-law, who was shot dead this morning. The victim is Nicola Ladisa, 42 years old. The crime took place in via Canonico Bux in the Libertà district. At the base there would be resentments over a question of inheritance. The 42-year-old was shot at close range near the garage where he worked. Before the murder, an argument broke out between the two brothers-in-law. The man stopped, questioned by investigators, admitted his responsibilities.

In another news story that occurred today in Bari, a man was wounded by gunfire this evening around 8.15pm in via Timavo in the Picone district. The carabinieri of the 'San Paolo' company intervened on the spot, alerted by a call to 112. The victim, who at the moment does not appear to be in danger of his life, was accompanied to the Polyclinic. The Scientific Investigations Section of the Provincial Command of Bari intervened on site for the investigations.