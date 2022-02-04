The decision by the Russian government to close the Russian branch of Deutsche Welle (DW) has sparked strong criticism within the EU. On Thursday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Deutsche Welle office in Moscow will be closed immediately. The accreditation of its nineteen employees – sixteen of whom are Russians – is being revoked. Peter Stano, the European Commission’s foreign affairs spokesman, called the decision on Twitter on Friday “unacceptable and unjustified” and an “illustration of the ongoing curtailment of press freedom in Russia.” Alexander Lambsdorf, leader of the German liberal FDP, warned that Russia is becoming increasingly isolated.

The measure against DW follows a German ban on Wednesday by the Russian, internationally operating state broadcaster RT (Russia Today). RT has been active in Germany via satellite and internet since the end of last year, but according to the German media watchdog ZAK does not have the correct broadcasting licenses. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov called the decision an “attack on press freedom”.

The Russian government immediately came up with harsh countermeasures. DW may be labeled a ‘foreign agent’, a label that has silenced numerous Russian (media) organizations. In addition, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Germans involved in the RT ban will be banned from entering Russia.

“You break with your own principles,” Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on Telegram. He equated the broadcasting ban for RT with “censorship”. On Friday, the Duma announced that it would no longer allow DW employees into the building.

According to German Culture and Media Minister Claudia Roth, the German media watchdog’s decision against RT is impossible to compare with the Russian ban on DW broadcasts, as RT does not have the appropriate licenses and DW in Russia does. In addition, Roth said, DW is free from government interference, while RT is guilty of disinformation and propaganda. The Latvian government offered the Moscow DW office a resettlement to Riga on Thursday.

The media riot comes at a time when Russian-German relations are under great pressure. For weeks, political tensions between Moscow and the West have been rising over Ukraine. Although Berlin is more reserved than other European countries, the situation is also leading to tensions between Berlin and Moscow. At the end of last month, German foreign minister Baerbock visited both Kiev and Moscow, and Germany appeared to be able to take a leading role in the crisis. But Germany lost its credibility with European partners by not openly supporting a tough sanctions package against Russia.

On Friday, Russia’s foreign affairs spokesman Maria Zakharova said Russia is willing to withdraw the ban if Germany does the same. However, the chance that Germany will grant RT a license seems small.

In recent months, Russia has declared several media outlets to be foreign agents and correspondents expelled from the country. Among them the British Sarah Rainsford of the BBC and Tom Vennink of de Volkskrant.