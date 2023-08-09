American social media is captivated by a fraught brawl between a group of white boat owners and a black employee of a dock at Riverfront Park in Montgomery, Alabama.

Several arrests followed after the brawl in which no one was reportedly injured. The mayor of Montgomery demanded that the boat owners who he said “attacked a man doing his job” be severely punished. Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed praised the police intervention and promised that “justice will be done.”

“This was an unfortunate incident that should never have happened. As our police department investigates these unacceptable acts, we must not become numb to violence of any kind in our community,” said Reed, Montgomery’s first black mayor. “Those who choose violent actions will be held accountable by our criminal justice system.”



Loaded atmosphere

A fraught atmosphere of racial tension surrounds the case. The black population makes up more than 60 percent of the city’s total population. A borough official noted that the incident occurred a day after former President Donald Trump spoke at a Republican Party fundraising event in the city.

If you understand the history of Montgomery – a city that was once one of the most active centers of the slave trade in the United States and later faced a brutal form of apartheid, with the city only now getting its first black mayor – then gives this video much more perspective,” wrote Hannah-Jones, a journalist from The New York Times Magazinewho received a Pulitzer Prize for her work on the acclaimed “1619 Project.”



Situation escalated

In the many reactions you can read, among other things, that there is still a lot of smoldering in the city. “This isn’t 1963 anymore,” one writes, referring to the year before the signing of the Civil Rights Act, which bans discrimination based on race.

The video shows that the fight started with people docking their boats in a spot apparently reserved for the city’s riverboat, the Harriott II. The footage shows that a black man, who appears to be working as a construction worker, was unhooking the private boat when a group of white men confronted them. The situation escalated when a group of about six black men confronted the white group from the riverboat. Encouraged by bystanders, they attacked three white men and two women. At least two of the women jumped or were pushed into the river. A third person was hit on the head with a folding chair. See also TCU suspends FDNE robotics kits contracts

Rosa Parks is escorted by ED Nixon, former president of the Alabama NAACP, as she arrives at the courthouse in Montgomery on March 19, 1956. Parks’ refusal to give up her bus seat to a white man sparked the modern civil rights movement. © AP

