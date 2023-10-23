Gene Gnocchi and the fight live with Simona Ventura and Paola Perego

Alleged argument live during a Intercom Rai 2 between Gene Gnocchi and the hosts Simona Ventura and Paola Perego.

The story took place on Sunday 22 October with the comedian interrupting the presenters: “There’s my piece in the setlist, I had to do tops and flops”.

“Gene, sorry, we did Ballando and the times took longer” replies Paola Perego with Gnocchi who counters: “I understand, however, now they tell me that it’s not done but why isn’t it done?”.

“Are you kidding me?” asks Perego with the comedian replying: “No, I’m not joking because there was another survey before and we didn’t do it for reasons that I don’t know. Every time something is cut. At this point, you do the transmission here, you do it.” At that point Gene Gnocchi gets up and leaves the studio to general amazement.

Subsequently, Gene Gnocchi himself posted a video on social media stating that it was an organized gag: “Thanks to Simona and Paola who were two fantastic actresses, I had to take a train and that’s why I did that scene.”

Judging by the reactions on social media, however, no one believes this version.