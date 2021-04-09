D.he Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus recently got into the talk due to racism allegations. This gave rise to numerous press releases and interviews. So what happened A young man is engaged by the Salzburg drama school in the ensemble of the Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus. Ron Iyamu begins his career as a professional actor as “Actor of Color” at a famous theater. First he plays in the ensemble of the youth division, then in the ensemble of the State Theater, where he is soon unhappy. In his first year he was cast there in a production of “Dantons Tod”, Georg Büchner’s drama about the French Revolution. The director is Armin Petras, who was director of the Maxim Gorki Theater in Berlin for a long time and was most recently director of the Stuttgart State Theater. I once worked with him as a dramaturge and experienced him as an energetic, philanthropic and politically committed director and author.

In the Düsseldorf production, his way of working was not well received by the young colleague. There are two incidents that particularly disturbed Ron Iyamu and ultimately led to the current excitement. For one thing, Petras probably called him “slave” several times during rehearsals. Since he was cast in the role of the Haitian slave Toussaint Louverture, who was one of the leaders of the famous slave rebellion in Haiti, this is not an unusual address at rehearsals. The actors who play Hamlet, the Fools or the Tyrants are often called by their role names. Partly for fun, partly in a hurry and actually never with bad intentions. You could see it differently with the “slave”.