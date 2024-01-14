Rapallo – A young 27-year-old man from Rapallo was stabbed in the face by a 34-year-old man at the height of an argument that broke out on Sunday evening in Vico Ferrovia, not far from the train station. A passerby raised the alarm and called the police. The injured young man was rescued by the volunteers of the Rapallo White Cross and urgently transported to the emergency room of the San Martino hospital in Genoa, under code red, the one used for the most serious cases. More or less at the same time, the alleged attacker – who is believed to be a resident of Santa Margherita – went to the public assistance office to have his hand treated. The investigators arrested him shortly afterwards. The exact dynamics of the facts and the reasons that sparked the violent altercation, which then resulted in the attack with a bladed weapon, are yet to be ascertained.