A 12 year old was stabbed in Messina by a peer at the height of an argument. The attack took place last January 30th in the street of Villaggio Aldisio, where the victim was hit in the abdomen by a 13-year-old armed with a knife. The carabinieri intervened in the emergency room of the Policlinico hospital where the 12-year-old had been transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigations, which began immediately, made it possible, thanks to the stories of some witnesses and other investigations, to reconstruct the dynamics of the facts and to trace the 13 year old, who, not attributable due to his age, was reported to the Messina Juvenile Prosecutor's Office. The injured 12-year-old, who fortunately did not suffer serious consequences, was kept for observation in hospital and subsequently discharged.