Quarrel in the Corts: cries of “Mazón, resignation” and mockery of a councilor against Sánchez for “leaving behind Paiporta”

The president of the Corts Valencianes, Llanos Massó (Vox), has suspended the plenary session that is being held this Thursday due to the cries of the opposition, which demanded “Mazón resign.” In the Chamber there has been a particularly tense moment following the comments of the Minister of Education, José Antonio Rovira, who has once again mocked the attack on the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, saying that “it came out of Paiporta’s paws” in the king’s visit Rovira made a gesture with his hands indicating that Sánchez left when the spokesperson for Compromís, Joan Baldoví, came down from his seat.

Rovira’s mockery has provoked a reproach from Compromís deputy Carles Esteve to President Carlos Mazón, who was laughing on the bench, and in turn a comment from the popular José Juan Zaplana. When Esteve asked what the bench was laughing at, the popular man responded: “at you.”

This fight has further inflamed an already especially tense plenary session, where the opposition demands the resignation of Mazón due to contract contracts awarded to friendly companies. The deputies of both banks have begun to reproach each other and the socialist spokesperson, José Muñoz, has asked to intervene to demand a rectification from the councilor, pointing out that the intervention and the mockery towards the president of the Government, who suffered an attack in the Valencian town.

The opposition has asked the PP for “respect” for the 223 victims and the deputies have rebuked each other for several minutes. The Compromís deputy Isaura Navarro has also confronted the head of Education, whom she has reproached for not going to Massanassa when a Tragsa worker died in a school. The vice president of the Consell, Susana Camarero, has also received several reproaches, scolded if she agreed with the mockery of her colleagues.

The outbursts of the Minister of Education in Las Corts: “Mazón at least doesn’t run away like Pedro Sánchez de Paiporta”

When Mazón spoke, he insisted on the provocation: “I stayed in Paiporta with the king and others did not.” These words have been interrupted by the cries of the opposition, whose deputies have begun to cry “Mazón resign.” It is an unprecedented decision in the House, whose president has assumed that it was “impossible” to continue the session like this.