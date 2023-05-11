A dispute, probably born for trivial reasons and degenerated, ends with a victim, a boy of only 17 years. A young Italian of North African origin lost his life just before 6 pm. The dispute broke out in via Primo Maggio, in Varago di Maserada, behind a church, outside a house not far from the Hotel Dotto.

In addition to the carabinieri and the 118 operators, the boy’s parents and also the mayor of the municipality of Maserada sul Piave, Lamberto Marini, would have arrived at the scene of the tragedy.

The military took some young people to the barracks to reconstruct what happened and carry out the necessary investigations. Other patrols are engaged in the area in search of other kids who could be involved in the tragedy. The murder weapon was found near the body.

Also in recent days, on the night between 6 and 7 May, in Fener, in the Belluno area, the 53-year-old Antonio Costa was stabbed, again in a dispute that degenerated outside a club, by the Dominican Pedro Livert Dominguez Sanchez, confessedly, with a knife owned by the same victim. days apart from each other. The fact in Alano di Pieve, in the Belluno area, but the man was from Treviso +