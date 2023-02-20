TO Naples fear for an 8-year-old girl in hospital following a dispute involving the use of scissors, which caused her injuries that forced the doctors to request hospitalization. The dispute took place between women and the very young girl was also involved in the chaos. What are her health conditions?

Photo source from Pixabay

We are in Spanish Quarters of Naples. Two women are arguing furiously, injuring each other with scissors. Unfortunately, an 8-year-old girl was also involved in the fight, who was immediately taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The dispute took place on the evening of Saturday 18 February 2023 in Naples. Two women aged 33 and 35 reached the emergency room of the Vecchio Pelletrini hospital for wounds, most likely caused by some scissors.

The causes of the are not yet known quarrel between the two women. It is known, however, that both ended up in the hospital. And with them also an 8-year-old girl, the 35-year-old woman’s niece, present at the time of the dispute.

According to the doctors, the injuries are not very serious. The girl will be fine in 8 days, even if there was a lot of fear at first due to the injuries sustained by the little girl’s hand. For the 33-year-old, the prognosis days are instead 20, while 15 for the 35-year-old.

Photo source from Pixabay

8-year-old girl in hospital, the Carabinieri are investigating this and also another case that took place in Naples

THE Carabinieri of the Naples Centro company investigate this case, to clarify the exact dynamics of what happened. Also trying to understand why the fight took place and why the women involved the little girl.

Also in the night, a 42-year-old man was shot: the husband of the owner of a bar in Piazza Montecalvario allegedly had an argument with a stranger. Here too the reasons are not known.