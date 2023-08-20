Sarzana – Bloody episode in the center of Sarzana. Shortly before 8pm on Saturday evening, a furious argument which broke out between two men, roommates in the very central via Mazzini, ended with stab wound to the hand of one of the two contenders. It could have been much worse.

The stabber will be reported by the policewho intervened together with public assistance, in a Sarzana which was filling up on the occasion of the penultimate evening of the La Soffitta nella strada event.