Genoa – A fifty-year-old woman is admitted to the emergency room of the San Martino hospital after being attacked and beaten during a condominium dispute. The incident occurred in the locality of “Vetrerie” in the Municipality of Mignanego in Valpolcevera.

The carabinieri of the Sampierdarena company are investigating the incident. According to what was reconstructed by the military, the woman would have quarreled with three other neighbors for reasons yet to be clarified and she would have been thrust into the fight. In falling, he violently hit his head on the ground.

Rescued by 118, she was hospitalized in red code in the San Martino emergency room. His conditions are serious even if from the first findings it would not be life threatening. The military is identifying the perpetrators of the scuffle. They all risk being sued.