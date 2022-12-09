The long-running conflict between the ACP police union and former chairman Gerrit van de Kamp continues to expand. While the two parties are still not finalizing the formal termination of the employment contract, Van de Kamp is now submitting a complaint to the Dutch Data Protection Authority for ‘serious violation of his privacy’. The ACP speaks of a storm in a teacup.

Police union ACP – with 23,000 members the second largest police union in the Netherlands – is in dire straits this year. Ex-chairman Gerrit van de Kamp, the figurehead of the union for 18 years, has repeatedly been guilty of (sexual) transgressive behavior, according to the ACP. The course of that investigation has been subject to a great deal of internal criticism. According to former directors, the current (female) director was one of the alleged victims to have interfered internally with the process.

According to Van de Kamp, her immediate colleague – who has since left – would have downloaded his confidential personnel file without his permission. Van de Kamp says he has evidence for this and states that his privacy has been seriously violated. Information from that file is said to have been distributed internally by the colleague. Wim Groeneweg, the current chairman of the ACP, says that his colleague was authorized to do so. “This is an official, authorized act that was intended for a staff interview. I look forward to the complaint with confidence,” he says. See also Moscow and Kiev will talk in Paris amid US military preparations.

New low

The complaint is a new low point in the already seriously disrupted relationship between Van de Kamp and the ACP. The ex-chairman, who has been accused by three women of sexually transgressive behavior and has been sick at home ever since, feels abandoned by the union. Enter an interview the AD strained relations between the two parties.

The distribution of his data is the proverbial last straw for Van de Kamp. His lawyer calls the current state of affairs unheard of. “The ACP initially denied that the personnel file was being downloaded. When this turned out to be unsustainable, the ACP indicated that it was not aware of this, only to eventually acknowledge that this had happened after all. My client’s privacy has been seriously damaged by this action. This is very intense.”

deluge of complaints

The Dutch Data Protection Authority, the regulator for privacy, has again received a deluge of complaints about privacy this year. Van de Kamp’s complaint can therefore only be dealt with in six months’ time. “We are unable to carry out our protective task sufficiently at the moment. Due to the lack of budget and manpower, we can only help victims much too late and often not enough. The queue has now become incredibly high,” chairman Aleid Wolfsen said earlier. See also The big absentee in Biden's climate law: a CO2 price