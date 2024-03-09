A 29-year-old had both feet amputated after falling onto the Manhattan subway tracks and being hit by a moving train. The accident, NBC reports, occurred at 10.30am on Saturday at the Fulton Street station in Chambers Street, as reported by the New York City Police Department. “Some witnesses described the argument with her boyfriend before she ended up on the subway tracks,” the police said, specifying that no arrests have yet been made and that the investigation is still ongoing. The woman, not yet identified, is hospitalized.