Twitter users go wild at rumors of a heated argument between the two artists

In the same minutes in which the audience of the Sanremo 2023 Festival is dancing to the notes of Beautiful Of Annalisaunleashed and surrounded by dancers on the Suzuki Stage in Piazza Colombo, a background that has all the credentials to become the focus of tomorrow’s Sanremo gossip has begun to spread insistently on Twitter: two competing artists at the Festival they would heatedly discussed behind the scenes.

Who fought behind the scenes of Sanremo 2023? — More than discussed, according to the rumors coming from Sanremo. In the course of the discussion, glasses of water would have flown. The gossip was relaunched by the Twitter account of Trashy Italian and users went wild in search of info. The gossip expert Deianeira Marzano he provided a few more details: “We were just told that two big names had a fight backstage and glasses of water were thrown at someone.” See also Qatar 2022, the streets of Brazil are colored with "green and gold" in view of the World Cup

Shortly after another clue arrived, again via Twitter: the heated discussion would have seen two artists competing in Sanremo as protagonists whose names begin with the letter A and the letter M.

The names of the two artists involved are circulating on social networks: they should be Anna Oxa and Madame, with the former accusing her young colleague of not having been vaccinated, who would have responded in kind. However, Rai immediately denied the news.

She also spoke on the case via Twitter Wild Lucarelli: “In short, the news of the evening is that two singers allegedly threw drinks at each other behind the scenes and that’s all we talk about. I’m offering a 10 on my report card to anyone who can tell me WHO”.

Very little is known yet, but there are already hundreds of memes:

Rai denies it — The dispute between two big names behind the scenes of Sanremo has awakened an evening that was perhaps a little flat and Twitter users were waiting for nothing else. But Rai immediately denied the incident and the incident was immediately classified as fake news. See also Reinaldo Rueda calls a new striker to the National Team

Anna Oxa’s official note — Anna Ora promptly denied the rumors with an official note published on Facebook by the official Oxarte profile: “Don’t be distracted by the televoting yet another attempt at defamation by some editorial staff against Mrs. Oxa. The forces of order are present who are also speechless”.