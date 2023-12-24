Home page World

Noise under the Christmas tree? Most families have probably already experienced this. Eight tips to avoid arguments at Christmas.

Kassel – Unfortunately Christmas also often a celebration of conflicts. That doesn't have to be the case. Psychologists have some tips on how to get through the festival without arguing.

Why are there arguments at Christmas?

According to a 2019 survey by the opinion research institute YouGov, almost a quarter of all Germans have experienced arguments at Christmas. A main reason for this is stress. Stress often comes from high expectations and a multitude of tasks to complete, which similarly applies to vacation. Christmas is often hard, especially for women.

“Studies show that women are disproportionately affected by Christmas stress compared to men, due to the fact that they tend to take on more cooking and decoration tasks as well as the more frequent responsibility for buying gifts,” says Ricarda Rehwaldt ZDF. She is a professor of psychology at IU International University.

The mood often changes, especially on Christmas Eve: How can families prevent Christmas arguments? © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance/dpa

Another classic cause of arguments at Christmas are unresolved conflicts that were not addressed during the year, explains Martin Schweer from the University of Vechta. These smoldering fires can easily start at a family dinner. The Christmas quarrel suddenly quickly turns to Gen Z, veganism or gender.

Eight tips to avoid arguments at Christmas

openness : Be open about problematic topics. Dare to speak to them.

: Be open about problematic topics. Dare to speak to them. empathy : Try to empathize with other family members. Worries or fears often lie behind critical statements.

: Try to empathize with other family members. Worries or fears often lie behind critical statements. serenity : Remain calm, even if the situation escalates. Take a moment to breathe and calm down. This is especially true when dealing with children.

: Remain calm, even if the situation escalates. Take a moment to breathe and calm down. This is especially true when dealing with children. Set priorities: Not everything has to be perfect. Be aware of what is important to you.

Not everything has to be perfect. Be aware of what is important to you. Use traditions : Rituals can release the happiness hormone dopamine in the brain and create a feeling of connection.

: Rituals can release the happiness hormone dopamine in the brain and create a feeling of connection. Plan activities: A board game, a walk or together bake cookies. Activities can help improve mood and avoid arguments.

A board game, a walk or together bake cookies. Activities can help improve mood and avoid arguments. Define rules : Discuss in advance which topics do not belong under the Christmas tree.

: Discuss in advance which topics do not belong under the Christmas tree. Expectation management: Think in advance about why certain things are important to you. This can help you identify and defuse potential for conflict.

What if there is a bang under the Christmas tree? How to deal with conflicts if they still break out

Sometimes conflicts cannot be avoided despite all the preparation and caution. In such cases it is particularly important not to let the situation escalate to the point where: Relationship dispute at Christmas does not lead to separation under the Christmas tree.

One way to defuse a budding argument is to ask an uninvolved question, explain Fanny Jimenez and Derman Deniz in the psychology podcast “Never Mind”. Business Insider. For example: “Does anyone else want coffee?” This draws attention away from the conflict and gives everyone involved a moment to breathe. (moe)

