CLEVELAND (dpa-AFX) – Before the first debate before the presidential election, a dispute over alleged electronic ear studs of the candidates and other procedural issues broke out. The incumbent’s campaign team Donald Trump accused the team of challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday of initially agreeing to an ear inspection, but backing down on Tuesday. The Trump team raised the suspicion that Biden was whispering answers from his employees, for which there is no evidence.

Trump’s team also said Biden refused to be tested for medication prior to the debate. Trump has repeatedly expressed the suspicion that Biden does not answer questions spontaneously himself and that his behavior in public appearances indicates the use of performance-enhancing substances. The Republican US President has not presented any evidence for this.

A Biden spokesman had already stated a few days ago about the drug test required by Trump: “If the president thinks that he can best present his arguments with urine, he doesn’t need to force himself.”

Trump’s campaign team also announced on Tuesday that Biden’s employees had asked for several breaks during the 90-minute debate, “which President Trump does not need, which is why we have declined this request.” Trump, 74, has repeatedly questioned the state of mind of his 77-year-old challenger, whom he describes as “Sleepy Joe”.

The first TV debate between Trump and Biden begins Tuesday evening (9:00 p.m. / 3:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday) in the city of Cleveland, Ohio. The second dispute is scheduled for October 15 in Miami, Florida. The final debate before the election is due to take place on October 22nd in Nashville, Tennessee. Vice-nominees Mike Pence (Republican) and Kamala Harris (Democrat) will meet on October 7th in Salt Lake City, Utah. The election date is November 3rd./cy/shg/DP/he