A team of physicists from CERN’s ATLAS experiment, he announced to have quantum entanglement of top quarks measured for the first timethe heaviest elementary particles known, at the highest energy ever reached, equal to 13 TeV (teraelectronvolts).

Quantum entanglement is a phenomenon that binds two or more particles together, so that their state depends on that of the others, even if they are separated by large distances. This property, which escapes the logic of classical physics, is the basis of possible applications in the field of quantum computing and communication.

Top quarks are very unstable particles, which decay in a very short time after being produced in proton-proton collisions inside the LHC (Large Hadron Collider) accelerator, and some of these quarks form in pairs that are entangled, that is, correlated with each other. ATLAS scientists studied these pairs, analyzing data collected between 2015 and 2018, and observed the decay products of the top quarks as well as verifying that their behavior was influenced by the state of the partner quark.

The team managed to measure a degree of entanglement that could not be explained if the quarks were not bound, with a precision that exceeds the gold standard for particle physics. The result was presented at the ATLAS conference on September 28 and published on arXiv e This is the first time quantum entanglement has been measured at such high energy12 orders of magnitude (a trillion times) higher than standard entanglement experiments.

Why is top quark quantum entanglement so important?

The measurement of quantum entanglement of top quarks has important implications for understanding the nature of elementary particles and their interactions. Top quarks are in fact fundamental particles, like the lighter cousins ​​up and down quarks that make up protons and neutrons, however top quarks have an enormous mass, equal to that of a caffeine molecule.

This mass makes them sensitive to the effect of the Higgs bosonthe particle responsible for generating the mass of other particles, no less top quarks could be linked to “new physics” phenomena beyond the standard model, like the supersymmetry or the extra dimensions.

The ATLAS experiment is one of the four main experiments at the LHC, the most powerful particle accelerator in the world. ATLAS was designed to study all aspects of the physics of proton-proton collisions at the highest energies available, and began taking data in 2009 and in the two periods of activity carried out so far has obtained notable physical results, including the discovery of the Higgs boson in 2012. A new data collection period began in 2022 to increase the statistics of rare processes and reach more stringent limits on the production of particles not foreseen by the standard model.

The ATLAS experiment is financed in Italy by the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (INFN) and sees the participation of over 3000 researchers from 38 countriesamong these there are also numerous Italian physicists, who contributed to the design, construction and data analysis of the ATLAS detector.

The detector has a cylindrical shape, is 44 meters long, has a diameter of 25 meters and weighs approximately 7000 tonnes. It is composed of several layers of detectors, which allow the properties of the particles produced in collisions to be identified and measured, in addition it is also equipped with a powerful system of magnets, which deviate the trajectories of the charged particles and determine their charge and momentum.

The ATLAS experiment is one of the largest and most complex scientific experiments ever carried out, represents an unprecedented technological and intellectual challenge, which requires the collaboration of thousands of people with different skills. The ATLAS experiment is also a source of discoveries and knowledge, allowing us to explore the secrets of the universe and broaden our horizons.

If you are attracted by science or technology, continue to follow us, so you don’t miss the latest news from all over the world!