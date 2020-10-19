Quarantines My corona quarantine took Grandma’s funeral from Siiri Autio and first dates from Panu Mäntylahti – four Finns tell how it feels when exposure locks inside four walls

Four Finns exposed to the coronavirus tell how the quarantine affected their daily lives.

Coronavirus infection has now been diagnosed in a total of more than 13,000 Finns, but the number of people exposed to the virus is many times higher.

There have been many mass exposures in the autumn. Infectious disease doctors have quarantined thousands and again thousands of Finns. In Vantaa, for example, more than 1,500 people were placed in exposure quarantine by official order in September. In Jyväskylä’s newest cluster of infections, which was related to a spiritual occasion, more than a thousand people have already been quarantined.