The third wave these days has a clear reflection in the classrooms of the schools and institutes of the Region, where every day dozens of teacher and student casualties are noted. The absences of the students obey, in addition to the positives (only yesterday 34 new infections were registered) to quarantines, and they are being noticed with special intensity this week. «Every day there are absences; Since the beginning of the term, the absences are continuous, ”says Mariola Sanz, president of the Association of Directors of Primary Schools. The same happens in high schools, where it is rare to have all the students in a class attend. «It shows, and a lot; they are quarantines due to Christmas infections, ”the director of the Alfonso X institute, Andrés Nieto, and the president of the Association of Secondary Education Directors, Raimundo de los Ríos, agreed yesterday.

The students in quarantine are joined, to a lesser extent, by students whose parents prefer not to take them to class for fear of contagion. “Families with children with diseases such as diabetes, asthma … are more fearful these weeks,” admits the president of Confapa, José Antonio Abellán.

TWO DATA 3,725 Interim Primary teachers are working at this point in the course, when last year there were only 1,401. 7,000 Applicants were presented to the previous extraordinary call for interns.

The daily withdrawal part is also high in the staff of professors and teachers. Last week an award ceremony was held to cover no less than 600 casualties recorded since returning from vacation. The large number does not only correspond to vacancies due to quarantine or illness; In many cases, they are temporary workers who have been terminated for vacation weeks and are now being rehired. Also included are teachers who, as of December 31, have retired. “There are many more than any other year”, highlights Juan Antonio Robles, from Anpe.

The accumulation of vacancies has exhausted the lists of interns, which are the ones used to fill them, and has forced the Ministry of Education to draw up an extraordinary process for the selection of interim personnel for the specialties of Philosophy, Spanish Language and Literature, Physics and Chemistry, Biology and Geology and Informatics for Secondary and FP.

With this call, Education intends to incorporate into the lists the interim teachers necessary to fill vacant or replacement positions until the end of the course, at which time the interim lists will be reordered after the completion of the competitive examinations.

The Ministry of Education and Culture already convened at the end of last year extraordinary lists of the specialties of Mathematics, French, Technology, Drawing, Music and Physical Education, to which more than 7,000 applicants were presented, who have been integrated into the lists of internships for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Sold out lists



However, Anpe has been denouncing the lack of teachers and the exhaustion of the internship lists since October, when he warned that 50 specialties were already closed. As a sample, the union assures that, in Primary Education, there are more than 3,700 interns working at this stage of the year (many occupy staff vacancies, not temporary losses). Last year at this time only 1,400 temporary teachers were working, 2,300 less. “The same happens in all specialties,” Robles denounced yesterday.

The Ministry of Education remarked yesterday that “all casualties are covered, when necessary by telephone, and extraordinary lists are convened precisely so that the lists have personnel for when it is necessary to fill vacancies.”