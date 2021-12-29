✉ The new free Coronavirus newsletter: sign up here

Alessandria – The mayor of Ricaldone, Laura Bruna, new president of the conference of mayors Asl d’Acquese and Ovadese, she is determined to write to the prefect to intervene urgently “with its emergency powers“.

The emergency is that of quarantines. He explains it briefly as follows: “For weeks my colleagues and I have been receiving protests from citizens who are unable to get an answer from the Sisp (Public health and hygiene service, ed) of the ASL of Alessandria on the outcome of their swabs, therefore the consequent green light in case of negativization “.

The entire procedure had been centralized by the Conte government: only the Sisp hold the lists of positives and people in quarantine. “The primary care physician can also find out The conditions so it is possible to leave isolation, but if you are not deleted from that list, transmitted to the police, there is the possibility of being fined if stopped by a patrol.

“We need to solve this problem or we risk closing hundreds of people in the house unnecessarily – says the mayor of Tortona, Federico Chiodi, president of the Conference of the first citizens of the entire Asl – So far we had been spared a little from the surge in infections compared to neighboring Piedmontese realities, I am thinking of the Asti area, but in these days we too have entered the eye of the storm, perhaps because in turn on the border with Lombardy: the cases in Tortona in a week went from 80 to 151.

“A problem not only in Alessandria, but which here assumes particular organizational connotations. The president of the conference of mayors of Casalese testifies to it, Daniele Pane, that being the mayor of Trino, an Alexandrian enclave in the Vercelli area, he can compare the two situations.

“I state that our ASL, that of Alessandria, has always behaved very well: both Commissioner Galante and the current director Vercellino have been exceptional. The only black spot turned out unfortunately the Sisp. Do you think that I have a family in the village at home in quarantine since 11 December because the results of the swabs still do not arrive “.

What are the complaints? “In the meantime, the Sanitation and Health Service of Alessandria does not involve the mayors. The one of Vercelli sends everyone a daily report with the list of positive and quarantined, from Alessandria it is already difficult to obtain a constant update of the web platform with lists. We asked why in Turin, they replied that they do not send data from Alessandria. Just yesterday there was the case of two doctors: the first did the tampon in the Vercelli area and this morning (yesterday; ed) I already had the result; the second in Alessandria, still nothing.

“It must be said that the Sisp in Alexandria removed most of the personnel hired in emergency during the first waves.” Yes, but we mayors we are available to lend a hand by seconding our employees. The ASL and the Province of Vercelli had already signed in recent months a memorandum of understanding: luckily there hasn’t been any need so far, but now … “.

And authorize general practitioners to update the lists? “Ok, but they already have workloads beyond all logic. It would be more useful to create an ad hoc structure in the Sisp that deals with bureaucratic tasks, today 29 December entrusted to the doctors who follow the traces. So in the end it goes all haywire“.