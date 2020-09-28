From London on Monday September 28, France Télévisions journalist François Beaudonnet takes stock of the latest measures taken by the British government to fight against Covid-19. “Fines of up to 11,000 euros will now be applied to people positive for the coronavirus and who would repeatedly refuse to quarantine themselves“, indicates the journalist.

This will partly involve denunciation, with neighbors who will contact the police. “Here it does not shock anyone“, confirms François Beaudonnet. This also concerns tourists: four French people were fined 4,000 pounds sterling, because they are not quarantined on their return from France. However, this great severity does not show its effectiveness for the moment, with an epidemic which continues to gallop.New measures should be announced soon.

The JT

The other subjects of the news