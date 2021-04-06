The “crime” that would end his life when he was 28 years old was buying drinking water on a prohibited schedule. This is another pandemic story with an unhappy ending, about Darren Manaog Peñaredondo, surprised and punished by his village guards for breaking the curfew in the Philippines.

The man died after guards allegedly forced him to perform an exercise 300 times as punishment for violating the quarantine, said the British newspaper The Guardian on Tuesday, citing sources from the Philippine news site Rappler.

Darren Manaog Peñaredondo was caught buying drinking water after 6 p.m., allegedly in violation of the Covid curfew in the city of General Trias, in the province of Cavite. The province is in an “enhanced community quarantine status” that includes a 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM curfew.

Peñaredondo’s partner, Reichelyn Balce, told Rappler that Peñaredondo and another man who had allegedly violated Covid restrictions were “taken to Plaza Malabon in front of the municipal mayor’s office. And then, they were told to do 100 physical exercises.” Thursday of last week.

Disinfection in Manila against the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters

Authorities reportedly said the couple would be forced to repeat the exercises. if they weren’t in sync and finally forced both of them to do the exercise, a movement similar to squats, 300 times, Balce wrote in a Facebook post.

Peñaredondo came home at 8 a.m. the next day and could barely move without help because he was so tired, Balce wrote. Peñaredondo told Balce that he had also fallen “repeatedly” while doing the exercises.

Seizures and death

“All that day, he struggled to walk, he was just crawling,” he wrote. Later that day, he started having seizures and his heart stopped. He was briefly revived, but died around 10 p.m.

The city’s chief of police, Lt. Col. Marlo Nillo Solero, told Rappler that there was no such punishment for people who violate Covid restrictions. “Instead, we hold conferences,” he said.

The city’s mayor, General Trias Antonio Ferrer, confirmed in a statement via Facebook that an investigation was underway.

“Goodbye brother, we love you very much,” wrote Balce. “We will not allow justice for his loss to be disregarded.”

The Philippine government extended the national lockdown for another week on Monday after coronavirus infections began to overwhelm many hospitals in the capital and outlying regions.

The Philippines has reported more than 795,000 cases with 13,425 deaths, the totals Taller in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

Drafting Clarín

ap