D.he Corona situation for German professional football is becoming more and more threatening. Only a few hours after the German Football League (DFL) decided against quarantine training camps, the two second division clubs Karlsruher SC and SV Sandhausen had to send their entire teams into isolation. In response, the DFL could revise its decision from Tuesday and seal off the 36 professional clubs in order to save the continuation of the season. The Presidium had expressly reserved such an “emergency brake”.

After all, it just seems to be a lucky coincidence that “only” second division clubs (Sandhausen, Karlsruhe, Holstein Kiel, Jahn Regensburg, Hannover 96) have been affected by a quarantine order for the entire team. Since the corona hygiene concepts of the 36 professional clubs do not differ, the Bundesliga clubs are also threatened with similar scenarios in the remaining six weeks until the end of the season on May 22 – with much more serious consequences than in the second division.

Because there is no longer a lot of leeway for relocating games. All relegation games should be finished on May 30th, and the day after that the period for the European Championship finals begins (June 11th to July 11th). The DFB Cup final on May 13th and the Champions League final on May 29th also reduce the possibilities in the calendar. For example, a complete quarantine for the team of record champions Bayern Munich, which in other cases after the most recent positive test with national player Serge Gnabry was not made out of thin air, would completely turn the structure off its hinges.

Is there another bubble coming?

This is another reason why the DFL is considering training camps lasting between five days and two weeks. Even before the restart after the Corona interruption last May, the teams had entered a bubble. The planned end of the season could be better secured by sealed off quarters despite the increasing number of infections.

For the time being, however, the DFL is relying on its tightened hygiene concept. Since April, antigen rapid tests have been mandatory for clubs at the beginning of every training or travel day if the incidence is 35 or more. The two obligatory PCR tests per week remain in place. If quarantine training camps are still ordered, the DFL Presidium must make this decision at least eight days before the start of the isolation.

There are more and more reasons for such a decision. The players’ union VdV has made it clear that it does not want to accept the training camp without contradiction – but the cases that occurred after the previous World Cup qualification and the question marks behind equal opportunities ensure that isolation makes sense.

Karlsruhe and Sandhausen in quarantine

Holstein Kiel is likely to feel that it is already massively disadvantaged. Kiel lost both games after their almost four-week forced break. In the end, that could cost the North Germans their first promotion to the Bundesliga – and thus several million euros. The whole development of the club would be affected.

The KSC faces a similar fate due to the quarantine until April 20. Since three games have to be postponed, Baden, who also have outsider chances of promotion, expects a mammoth program in the last weeks of the season. The same applies to Sandhausen in the fight against relegation. The SVS is in isolation until April 18.