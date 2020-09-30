The number of pregnancies that are accidental and unplanned could rise by almost 50 percent if the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic in the Philippines continue. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to the United Nations Population Fund.

It is also known that, due to quarantine, more than two million mothers cannot receive medical care on time – this, according to experts, leads to 60 maternal deaths every month.

“These numbers are a pandemic in themselves,” said UN spokesman Aimee Santos at a hearing in the country’s Senate. According to her, the government forgets about the problems of women and children in the light of the pandemic.

The Philippines is the second most populous state in southeastern Asia with more than 108 million people. The outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus there turned out to be the largest in the region – more than 307 thousand cases of infection.