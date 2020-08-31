D.Most citizens follow the request to go into quarantine if they contract Covid-19 or if they are direct contacts. But some don’t do it after all. In Düsseldorf, a single mother returned from a risk area with her two children. Actually, the family should have isolated themselves first until the test result is there. But the children went to school and later turned out to be positive. Many health authorities report that due to the scarce resources they have little opportunity to check the information provided by return travelers and the quarantine.

In Rosenheim in Bavaria, for example, where the number of infected people has recently increased significantly, a spokesman for the district administration said: “We have to trust the citizens that they will adhere to it. In terms of personnel, we currently only manage contact tracing. ”That means tracing the chains of infection and“ getting sick people off the street, ”as a person in charge of a health department in the Rhineland puts it. The review of the quarantine measures is considered a “free choice” that has not yet been achieved in many places. Often there are no calls to sick people and contact persons, such as the state of health and whether the quarantine is being adhered to.