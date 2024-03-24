The report was filed this week and is one of the priorities for the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG)

The report on the new Electoral Code was filed this week with the Senate's CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) by the proposal's rapporteur, senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI). The project has 898 articles and aims to consolidate all electoral and party legislation. Here's the complete (PDF – 866 kB).

In an interview with journalists, Castro did not say when the project should be voted on in the CCJ, but stated that he hopes it will be “as soon as possible”. The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), has the topic as one of its priorities. A wing of the Upper House wants the text to be approved in the first half of 2024.

One of the new features of the text is the section that talks about AI (artificial intelligence). In his opinion, Castro is based on the resolution of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The Electoral Court established that pieces produced with digital technologies to create, replace, omit, merge, change speed or superimpose images and sounds must contain a notice to the public indicating that the content has been altered.

Read below other topics that should be covered in the new Electoral Code:

QUARANTINE FOR MILITARY, JUDGES AND POLICE OFFICERS

The congressman maintained in the proposal the 4-year quarantine approved in the Chamber in 2021 for magistrates, members of the MP (Public Ministry), municipal guards, federal police officers, federal highway police officers, federal railway police officers, civil and military police officers of the Union, States and of the Federal District to contest elections. However, this last point does not have consensus in the Senate.

According to the rapporteur, quarantine is necessary for State careers because, in his understanding, they are not compatible with political activity.

ELECTORAL POLLS

In the opinion, Castro removed from the text the section that prohibited the publication of electoral polls on the eve of the election. However, the senator added that companies, when publishing their research, must also publish the results of the last 3 surveys from previous elections, along with the official results of the polls.

“We therefore propose to require the dissemination of research necessarily accompanied by an indicator of its reliability, to be prepared by the Electoral Court. We understand, however, that reliability can be fully verified through the publication, prior to the release of the results, of the percentages of voting intentions for the elected candidate in the last 3 stimulated surveys carried out by the same institute in the previous election, except if the company has not accomplished”says an excerpt from the report.

CANDIDATES IN CHURCHES

According to the opinion presented, the section that allows political demonstrations in religious centers was maintained. Furthermore, the religious leader can speak in the temple about the candidate he has the most affinity with, but asking for votes is prohibited.

“Demonstrations given in places where academic or religious activities take place, such as universities and temples, do not constitute electoral political propaganda and cannot be subject to limitation”states the text.

INELIGIBILITY

Another point of the report covers the unification of ineligibility deadlines, so that a politician who becomes ineligible must remain in two elections without contesting the election.

If the text is approved, the politician who loses his mandate due to electoral irregularities will be ineligible for 8 years from January 1st following the election he contested and had some irregularity.

DISCOMPATIBILIZATION

The text proposes that those occupying certain positions resign from their positions on April 2 in order to have the right to contest the elections. Today, the deadline varies from 3 to 6 months before the vote.

FEDERATIONS AND COLLECTIVE APPLICATIONS

The proposal suggests that party federations should be created up to 6 months before the election. Furthermore, it resumes the possibility of collective candidacies – which had been withdrawn in the Chamber.

PARTY LOYALTY

According to the report, the disaffiliation of 1 politician with a proportional position (federal, state deputy or councilor) is authorized, by mutual agreement and without punishment, if a letter of consent is given. Under the current rule, a deputy or councilor who leaves the party for which he was elected may lose his mandate.

ELECTORAL SURPOSES

The rapporteur changed the rules for the distribution of positions in the Legislature that were not met by proportionality criteria. He defined that these seats will be distributed among the parties that achieve a vote equal to or greater than the electoral quotient.

Only acronyms that reach 100% of the electoral quotient will participate in the distribution of seats. Furthermore, only the candidate who has at least 10% of the electoral quotient will be elected.

Currently, there is a so-called barrier clause. Parties must reach at least 80% of the electoral quotient to be entitled to seats. Candidates, 20%.