After hypothesizing the elimination of the final Covid negativity swab, at least for the asymptomatic, the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci – today in Campobasso to participate in the inauguration of the academic year of the University of Molise – announced news on quarantine regarding work. “We are working – he said – to ensure that asymptomatic people can return to their activities after 5 days of isolation. We will shortly present a change to the current standard”. We therefore go towards isolation at home for five days from the positive swab and then, if the symptoms disappear, we can go back to work without showing a test with a negative result.

“I am convinced – explained the executive member Meloni – that we are in a different phase of the Covid 19 disease which today is not the one we saw three years ago. We keep our attention high but we are confident that we can get out of Covid and we think it is important now to think about the many problems that have been left behind with Covid, such as waiting lists and cancer screenings “. Among the many “troubles” caused by Covid, according to Schillaci “the only thing that has made us understand is how important health and public health is. Only with the arrival of this terrible pandemic and in the face of 180,000 deaths has it been understood that spending on health is a primary and indispensable expense”.

He claimed the government’s results on health funds and reiterated: “Our National Health System was once the best of all, but since 2013 it has been heavily defunded. Today’s shortages and difficulties are the result of wrong choices from the past when healthcare was considered the cinderella of the state budget”. For the minister, all health care “must be reorganized, because Covid has shown how fragile the territory is in many regions”. Schillaci would like to correct “a distortion that has arisen over the years: the overload of hospital facilities” and “reaffirm the strategic role of territorial health care to improve services for citizens”.