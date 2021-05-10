President Nicolás Maduro announced a new day of flexibility from May 10 to 16 in the Venezuelan country. This week is part of the 7 + 7 method and after living a quarantine period, now it is the turn of a week of relaxation of the measures to stop the spread of the pandemic.

What sectors are operational?

In this day of flexibility they can work in different labor sectors, including banks, civil registries and notaries, hairdressers, car washes, mechanics, cinemas, theaters, recreational parks, clothing stores, textile industry, all kinds of medical consultations including aesthetic consultations.

“It will only open during the weeks of flexibility and I call to respect both the schedule and the biosafety measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19“said Ernesto García, director of the Autonomous Institute of Tourism. The opening hours begin at 08:00 hours and end at 16:00 hours.

Last Sunday the number of Covid-19 cases was reported, a total of 1,321 new cases in the last 24 hours by the health authorities, which increased the number to 207,870 infections. Meanwhile, the rate of people recovered remains at 91%, adding 190,768 discharged patients. Currently, there are 14,811 active cases.