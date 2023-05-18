Mayor Sobyanin announced quarantine due to bird flu in 11 districts of Moscow

Moscow has been quarantined due to bird flu. The corresponding order was signed by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, it appeared on website metropolitan government.

The epizootic focus is the territory near the Borisovsky pond. During the quarantine period, the entry and exit of vehicles to the outbreak area (with the exception of those involved in the elimination of the epizootic focus), the treatment of birds, the import and export of birds and hatching eggs, the preparation and export of bird feed, the removal of feathers and down from dead birds, as well as holding agricultural fairs, exhibitions and other events related to the accumulation of birds and animals of other species.

Another 11 districts fell into the threatened zone.

The document lists the districts of Brateevo, Kapotnya, Maryino, Lyublino, Pechatniki, Moskvorechye-Saburovo, Tsaritsyno, Biryulyovo-Vostochnoye, Orekhovo-Borisovo North and South, Zyablikovo

Rospotrebnadzor announced the absence of risks for residents of Moscow

Rospotrebnadzor told Lenta.ru that the situation with bird flu is under constant control.

There are no risks to the life and health of residents of the capital. There are no cases of human infection with avian influenza in Moscow Rospotrebnadzor

The virus will not affect the daily life of Muscovites, the infectious disease specialist is sure

Quarantine in Moscow introduced due to a virus that causes disease in birds, but currently does not pose a danger to humans, confirmed Associate Professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia Sergey Voznesensky.

“[Меры] introduced to limit the contact of wild birds and domestic birds and people who are professionally engaged in some type of activity related to birds or their service. Therefore, to say that these events will somehow affect the daily life of Muscovites, in my opinion, is not entirely correct, ”he said.

Moscow has already announced quarantine due to bird flu

city ​​hall introduced quarantine in some districts of the capital on January 26, 2022. The outbreak of bird flu was found in a house for swans on the Maly Golitsynsky Pond in Gorky Park.

According to the order, the threatened zone then included 20 districts, including the central ones – Yakimanka, Khamovniki, Arbat and others. February 15, 2022 Sobyanin signed order to lift the quarantine.