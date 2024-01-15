Minister Anielle Franco is listed as a member of the PT, but the party's vice-president says the mayor should choose someone he trusts

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), may not have a deputy from the Workers' Party on its ticket for re-election in this year's municipal election. The vice-president of the party, federal deputy Washington Quaquádeclared this Monday (January 15, 2024) that the party could give up the nomination in an interview with CNN Brazil.

“The PT's priority is Lula's reelection in 2026. Eduardo Paes must leave city hall to run for government, so he will choose someone he trusts. Our relationship with him does not allow for a knife in the neck”, stated Quaquá.

The name of Anielle Franco, minister of Racial equality, is the most popular for a composition with Paes. Anielle said that she intends to join the PT at the beginning of this year, in an interview with CNN on January 5th.

The former deputy André Ceciliano (PT-RJ), currently in office at ​​Institutional Relations Secretariat of the government, is also considered to join the ticket.