D.he state of Lower Saxony and several research institutes, universities and companies located there have formed an alliance that aims to develop a quantum computer based on ion trap technology for Germany by 2025. To this end, the expertise of more than 400 scientists from the participating institutes will be bundled, announced the Lower Saxony Ministry of Science and the Volkswagen Foundation on Friday.

The planned quantum computer will use charged atoms as quantum bits – also called qubits, as the quantum physical counterparts of the classic bits are called – which are stored in an ion trap and held in suspension with electric and magnetic fields. Because a qubit can not only assume the binary states “1” and “0”, but also all intermediate states, and at the same time, a quantum computer is able to solve complex mathematical tasks and optimization problems faster than any supercomputer. Provided that it has several dozen quantum bits and a powerful error correction system.

Ion trap technology is considered to be one of the most promising approaches to develop scalable quantum computers. With twenty qubits, physicists from the University of Innsbruck have what is currently the most powerful ion trap quantum computer. The two IT giants IBM and Google currently have the largest quantum computers with 54 and 64 quantum bits in their development centers. Both systems are based on qubits in the form of deep-frozen microwave resonators and are to be enlarged in the foreseeable future.



The quantum computer "IBM Q System One"

Image: IBM





Google caused a sensation last year with its quantum computer “Sycamore” because it was the first to solve a math problem faster than a supercomputer. However, it is far from clear which of the two technologies a future universally usable quantum computer will actually be based on. Much research remains to be done on both sides.

Accessible to everyone via the cloud

The founding institutions of the new research network “Quantum Valley Lower Saxony” (QVLS) in Lower Saxony are the Leibniz University of Hanover, the TU Braunschweig, the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB), the Albert Einstein Institute of the Max Planck Society and the Institute for satellite geodesy and inertial sensors of the German Aerospace Center and the medical technology group Sartorius AG. More than 220 million euros have flowed into quantum research in the past ten years, making Lower Saxony quantum research at the top level, according to the QVLS steering committee.

The goal is not just to get ahead in research. With its own office, the technology transfer into the economy and the start-up scene should receive a boost from January 2021. The Lower Saxony Ministry for Science and Culture and the Volkswagen Foundation will support the project at short notice with funds from Lower Saxony’s “Vorab”. At the same time, the alliance is applying for additional funds from the federal government’s latest economic stimulus package and the state funding programs for quantum technologies.



A researcher is working on the cryostat for the quantum computer OpenSuperQ.

:



Image: Research Center Jülich





Lower Saxony is not the only federal state that is interested in a powerful quantum computer. For example, an “IBM Q System One” computer is currently being installed at the IBM data center in Ehningen near Stuttgart, and it is scheduled to go into operation there at the beginning of next year. One of the first users will be the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics IAF. A quantum computer has also been developed at Forschungszentrum Jülich in North Rhine-Westphalia for some time. The aim is for the “OpenSuperQ” system to have a good 100 quantum bits in the final stage. Like the computers from Google and IBM, it is based on superconducting resonator circuits. The operating system will be open source software, through which in principle everyone should be able to access the quantum computer and use it for their own purposes. “OpenSuperQ” is intended primarily for the simulation of chemical reactions and physical processes in solids as well as for the optimization of material properties. It is also hoped that it will advance machine learning and thus artificial intelligence. At the same time, they are working with the Canadian company “D-Wave”, which will make its quantum processor available to the Jülich researchers via the cloud.

In view of the many planned and already started projects, it becomes clear: As everywhere in the world, a race for the fastest quantum computer has broken out in Germany. One can only hope that the work in this country will be coordinated with one another, that transparency will prevail and that the other will participate in the results.