Postcards that belonged to Julio Cortázar and that hung on the walls, a custom that passed on to the characters of ‘Hopscotch’ and that represent a substantial part of the presence of the plastic arts in the novel.

Reality is a discontinuous line that moves in units of action through the elasticity of time. Due to this, the observing subject of said reality forms part of it, just as if it were an essential element, a point that contains all the other points and that has ceased to be blurred to become a concrete entity.

In other words: there are events whose cause escapes our reasoning, events where the hidden mechanism of matter invites us to play as if Jorge Luis Borges himself were behind them. And this is reason enough for a simple cup of coffee to be something more than a simple cup of coffee, since all reality vibrates and trembles, to put it in the manner of Julio Cortázar in his Hopscotch (Alfaguara), a novel that is more than just a novel. Because Hopscotch it is a literary toy that the Argentine author uses to transport us to the other side of a territory where uncertainty is a demonstrable magnitude on a certain scale, since with it the world of fiction can be modified.

Now that there are vacations and time to read, it is worth recommending some contemporary novels that broke with the classic concept of the nineteenth-century novel. These are stories influenced by the principle of causality that Heisenberg enunciated in 1927, and that represented a crack in the dominant scientific conception to date, the same conception that proposed that it was possible to predict one event from another. The literary game proposed by Julio Cortázar in his Hopscotch It is an example of how literature breaks the classic concepts of the novel and embraces the quantum current, where it is impossible to determine the position and speed (substance and action) of the same particle at the same time.

Following in the footsteps left by Cortázar, the writer Paul Auster also shows us quantum in his latest novel, 4, 3, 2, 1 (Seix Barral) where he illustrates us about how the universe is constantly divided, let’s say it is atomized, in other multiple and parallel universes. With this interpretation of quantum mechanics, Paul Auster composes a story that is, in turn, a generational portrait based on the adventures of its protagonist developed simultaneously in four different narrative arcs.

However, if there is a work where the elegant interpretation of quantum mechanics expressed in parallel universes is manifested, that work is, without a doubt, the novel The Alexandria Quartet, by Lawrence Durrell (Edhasa), where the British author introduces us to the Mediterranean port city during the 30s and 40s, that is, shortly before and during the Second World War. He achieves this by composing different voices, offering multiple points of view on the same event, which shows that the observing subject is part of reality from the moment in which by observing said reality he can change it, to put it in the manner of Niels Bohr, philosopher of the science.

In this colossal work, Durrell identifies reality with scientific terms when it comes to obtaining metaphorically charged images. In the introduction to the boot, in JustineDurrell himself alludes to the scientific game when he points out that the shape of his Quartet It is based on “the principle of relativity with three sides of space and one of time”. In this way, Durrell borders on Paul Dirac’s equation by which quantum mechanics is unified with relativity, advancing the narrator to the atomic spectral lines to turn him into a character in the last part of his story. Quartet. All a pass of magic that marks Durrell using scientific elements and taking them to the literary field.

To summarize, suffice it to say that both Hopscotch of Cortazar, as 4,3,2,1 of Paul Auster or The Alexandria Quartet by Lawrence Durrell are three examples of quantum novels. Any of them transports us to a parallel universe where one finds oneself within the story as one more character, wrapped in the uncertainty of the environment.

