The combination of a futuristic cyberpunk society and action with hints of stealth always tend to go hand in hand. The confrontation between a society governed by an evil corporation, which has imposed its rules by force and its detractors, usually gives very interesting results, because they are usually plots that are based on espionage, the revelation of secrets and the Direct action.

Within this spectrum we find sagas like Deus Ex, the extraordinary Ruiner, the most recent Cyberpunk 2077 or even the series Altered Coal, which present us to a greater or lesser extent a similar conflict, either in its main plot or in one of its subplots.

The title that we analyze today is Quantum Replica, a game developed by On3D Studios and published by Pqube and that according to the developers themselves, Your goal is to combine classic Metal Gear espionage with neon-charged Cyberpunk action.. We will see if they have succeeded.

Story

Quantum Replica transports us to a dystopia centered on the year 2084, in a world that leans towards a corporate alliance they call The Syndicate. We will put ourselves in the shoes of Alpha, a fugitive vigilante who has lost his memories. With him we will infiltrate a government organization to recover their memories and thus be able to provoke a rebellion that frees their city from the yoke of the state in which it is subjected. Under this premise, we find a loose argument that does not stand out to a great extent within the genre.

Gameplay

The game presents us with a third-person perspective seen from above, reminiscent of the classics Metal gear, but with the possibility of rotating it in 360 degrees. Quantum Replica puts all its playable weight on action and stealth. In the early stages of the adventure we will have a stun gun and a gun with lethal ammunition, in addition to some objects that will serve as a distraction such as glass bottles, which are very useful to direct the soldiers out of our way.

Throughout the game we will find various enemies, among which are human soldiers and surveillance cameras, all of them show us their cone of vision in which, if we enter, they will raise the alarm and many, but many enemies will come. In the early stages of the game you won’t care as much, but as you progress through the story, it can become tedious, due to the positioning of the enemies.

In the course of this adventure, we will see how Alpha acquires new skills, such as a dash, which allows us to quickly go towards a direction in complicated situations, or the ability to stop time for a few seconds. We will also have the ability to hack cameras and control terminals with a simple mini-game that consists of finding the correct combination of buttons.

Regarding the AI, the game presents a very simple Artificial Intelligence, the soldiers patrol going from point A to point B, and if you are detected by their vision cone, they will give the alert and a large number of enemies will come to you, The same happens with cameras that rotate in position with the same behavior.

Quantum Replica, like all games, not without flaws. In my case, I ran into a glitch fighting Stomgast, one of the bosses in the game. In one of the phases of combat, Stomgast constantly performs a circular attack, and no matter how much you shoot him, you do not hurt him, this is because Stomgast has a shield divided into four sections that you have to weaken individually and that is not shown in the Xbox version, depriving the player of feedback during this fight. I only managed to defeat him when I looked up the combat on YouTube in the PC version and saw the shields show up, I tried to replicate the combat as it was seen in the video, obtaining success as a result.

These types of errors are what make a player reconsider closing the game and never opening it again. And I know it because that day ran through my head. Despite this, I was able to continue playing and I just hope that this error will be solved in an update.

Graphics and Sound

The game presents a correct graphic section that mixes realism and cartoon, in which darkness and neon-lit areas predominate. Quantum Replica knows how to transport us very well in the bustle of a cyberpunk city, showing crowded areas like a market, with depressed areas where El Sindicato has been more primed.

Throughout history, we will have different environments ranging from busy streets to secret bases or prisons. The kinematics are presented by means of highly successful still images.

Regarding the sound, the game presents us with the dialogues in English and Spanish subtitles, with a well-interpreted voiceover from the protagonists, as well as the voices of the enemy soldiers. In terms of music, the game has futuristic themes that help the player to settle in this dystopian future.

When it comes to special effects, Quantum Replica it does a proper job on the explosions, shots, melee blows and the rest of the sounds that you would find in a busy city or presumably in a secret base.

Conclusions

Quantum Replica It is a game with potential that is masked by its failures, which can be decisive. It is a good game to enjoy in short sessions and recommended if you like this theme, even knowing that its story does not stand out to a great extent.