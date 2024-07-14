Nature is not always as easy to understand as we would like it to be. This is particularly evident in the world of quantum physics. Particles can behave like water waves and thus tunnel through seemingly insurmountable obstacles and be in two places at once. Entanglement is undoubtedly the strangest phenomenon in quantum theory. Two entangled particles always behave like Siamese twins: if you determine the properties of one particle through a measurement, the quantum state of the partner is also determined immediately, regardless of how far apart they are. While the fathers of quantum theory were extremely suspicious of this behavior, today physicists use the strange behavior to build quantum computers, sensitive sensors and for secure data transmission.