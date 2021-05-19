Quantum mechanics The researchers proved that the strange ghost effect of the quantum world also works with larger pieces

It was observed at Aalto University with two vibrating mini-drums. The interlaced pieces are connected to each other like an invisible bond: when one vibrates, the other vibrates as well.

Researchers managed to prove for the first time directly that the strange phenomena of quantum physics can also materialize in the everyday world.

Groups from Aalto University and the U.S. Center for Metrology used tiny drums to make them vibrate in exactly the same space. In terms of quantum mechanics, drums intertwined.

“There has been a lot of discussion in the scientific world about whether the phenomena of the quantum world can also be observed in our macroscopic world. That is something that our research seeks to understand, ”says a professor at Aalto University Mika Sillanpää.

Quantum mechanics is a field of physics that explains the function of the smallest particles in the universe, namely atoms and elementary particles.

On such a small scale, the particles behave in a way that is contrary to common sense. They can be in the so-called superposition, that is, in many states at the same time, that is, up and down, for example, fast and slow, existing and non-existent.

In principle, the laws of quantum physics do not prevent the phenomena of the particle world from being realized even with objects larger than an atom.

According to the theory, however, the effects of quantum mechanics in the size class of a cat, for example, would be so small that they cannot be detected in practice.

Scientists have wondered whether these are just the limits of our senses, or whether the quantum world and the everyday world each operate according to their own laws of physics.

Fresh the interleaving considered by the studies is one of the most peculiar phenomena in the quantum world.

This means that a ghostly interaction, like an invisible bond, can occur between two separate particles. Then the state of a particle depends on the state of the other particle, even if they are far apart.

Studies published in the journal Science proved that this ghostly effect is possible in much larger atomic bodies. You can get acquainted with Aalto University’s research from here and U.S. research from here.

Each the group used aluminum round drum films corresponding in size to about one-fifth the thickness of the hair.

With the naked eye, drums are hard to see, but in the dimensions of the quantum world, they are real giants: one drum membrane is made up of about a trillion atoms.

The Aalto University experiment was carried out in the Otaniemi refrigeration laboratory in Espoo. There, the drums were cooled to near absolute zero, i.e., 273 degrees below zero.

Cooling is necessary because the phenomena of quantum physics are extremely sensitive to environmental disturbances.

If the experiment were carried out at room temperature, the atoms of the drums would spin back and forth constantly. Then the quantum oscillations would disappear under a stronger thermal oscillation.

“Such perturbations are precisely the reason why the phenomena of the quantum world are not observed in the everyday world,” Sillanpää says.

This is what the Otaniemi Refrigeration Laboratory in Espoo looks like.

In an experiment two drum films were placed on top of a small chip. The researchers fired the drums with microwaves that caused the electromagnetic cavities between the drums to vibrate. The vibration helped the drums as if to detect each other.

Quantum space was measured by applying a very weak microwave beam to the sample. The light scattered from it told the way the drums vibrated.

Macroscopic Indirect observations of site overlap have already been made in previous studies.

Among other things, the Sillanpää group found clues about the interlacing of drums already in its study published in 2018.

“However, this was the first time that an interleaved state could be detected directly.”

American the group made its own observations at the same time as the Aalto University group, but according to Sillanpää, the Finnish test was a step more advanced.

Where a group of Americans caused their drums to interleave into microseconds at a time, in the Aalto University experiment, the drums could be kept in an interlaced state indefinitely.

“ “So we didn’t actually break the law of nature, we just circumvented it.”

With the help of interleaving, the Sillanpää group was able to test another phenomenon of quantum mechanics. By measuring the vibration of the drums, they succeeded in circumventing one of the basic principles of quantum physics, the Heisenberg principle of inaccuracy.

Physicist Werner Heisenberg made a observation a hundred years ago that it is not possible to determine both the exact location and velocity of particles in the quantum world at the same time.

This is because the elementary particle behaves like a wave motion, whereby, for example, measuring velocity causes interference to the location of the particle.

“In the everyday world, the situation is completely different, because, for example, the position of the bouncing ball and the bouncing speed could be measured almost infinitely accurately.”

The inaccuracy principle applies to only one particle. In the experiment, the researchers measured two separate drums that, due to their interlaced state, behaved like a single piece. This allowed them to accurately measure both the location and velocity of the vibration.

“So we didn’t actually break the law of nature, we just circumvented it.”

In the experiment, the quantum drums were placed in a dilution condenser at a temperature of one hundredth of a degree from the absolute zero point.

Particles the interleaving of larger objects is a big step for both basic research in physics and its applications.

According to Sillanpää, interleaving is a prerequisite for the breakthrough of quantum technology, for example for quantum computers.

“ “Interleaving is therefore a prerequisite for a quantum computer.”

A quantum computer is a device under development that calculates with quantum bits, or cubits, instead of ordinary bits.

If realized, the computing power of a quantum computer would overtake all possible supercomputers, as cubits can compute numerous computations in parallel.

“In order to be able to do quantum computing, cubits need to be put in an interleaved state. Interleaving is therefore a prerequisite for a quantum computer. ”

Interleaving test also helps to solve a problem that has plagued physicists for a century: the two basic theories of physics, quantum mechanics and general relativity, have not been combined.

Where quantum mechanics explains the function of tiny particles, general relativity describes space-time, gravity, and the great lines of the universe.

Read more: Scientists measured gravity on a scale that detected even the steps of a runner two kilometers away – The goal is to combine gravity with quantum theory

As a problem is gravity that has not been proven in the quantum world. Gravity is so weak between small pieces that it is very difficult to detect experimentally.

However, Sillanpää and his group are going to try.

“For the first time, we are seeking experimental clues to combine these two theories. It requires interlaced vibrators that interact with each other through gravity. ”