TeamKill Media released the launch trailer Of Quantum Errorthe horror-tinged shooter coming soon to PS5 next November 3, 2023. PC and Xbox Series X|S versions are also planned, which will be published later.
Those who purchase the digital version on the PlayStation Store they can start playing with three days in advance, to be precise from October 31st. Furthermore, PlayStation Plus subscribers can benefit from a 10% discount until the launch of the game, which brings the price to 53.99 euros, instead of 59.99 euros.
Quantum Error is one first and third person horror shooter with a sci-fi setting strongly focused on narrative and characterized by a cinematic story. The game is made in Unreal Engine 5.2 and on PS5 it will guarantee 4K resolution and a rock-solid 60 fps, according to the development team.
The PS5 version will boast a number of exclusive features thanks to the 3D audio and the peculiarities of the DualSense, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which will return realistic sensations based on the action carried out by the player or what happens on the screen. It will also be possible to use the controller’s integrated microphone to perform first aid mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.
