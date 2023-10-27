TeamKill Media released the launch trailer Of Quantum Errorthe horror-tinged shooter coming soon to PS5 next November 3, 2023. PC and Xbox Series X|S versions are also planned, which will be published later.

Those who purchase the digital version on the PlayStation Store they can start playing with three days in advance, to be precise from October 31st. Furthermore, PlayStation Plus subscribers can benefit from a 10% discount until the launch of the game, which brings the price to 53.99 euros, instead of 59.99 euros.