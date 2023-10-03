TeamKill Media released the official gameplay trailer of the horror shooter Quantum Error. You can see the video below.

Quantum Error is one”first/third person shooter with a cinematic story” that takes us to the dawn of the quantum era. We will have to explore and descend into the depths of the Monad Quantum Research Facility, one of the largest AI companies of the future, and go further, up to interstellar travel, meeting enemies and bosses “ranging from the familiar to the inexplicable. It will be a rollercoaster of cosmic horror as you fall deeper and deeper into the unknown.”