TeamKill Media released the official gameplay trailer of the horror shooter Quantum Error. You can see the video below.
Quantum Error is one”first/third person shooter with a cinematic story” that takes us to the dawn of the quantum era. We will have to explore and descend into the depths of the Monad Quantum Research Facility, one of the largest AI companies of the future, and go further, up to interstellar travel, meeting enemies and bosses “ranging from the familiar to the inexplicable. It will be a rollercoaster of cosmic horror as you fall deeper and deeper into the unknown.”
Quantum Error, only on PS5 for now
Quantum Error will be available from November 3, 2023 only on PlayStation 5, both in physical and digital formats. The PC and Xbox Series X versions are expected for a date to be defined. The team also said that the Xbox Series S version is unacceptable for now.
There PS5 version it will include a series of unique advantages, such as support for pathetic feedback and adaptive triggers, respectively useful for sensing the resistance of the objects we will break on our hands and the vibration of the weapons used by our character. We will also be able to use the microphone, for example to perform first aid (the character is a firefighter). Furthermore, the game will support 3D audio and fast loading thanks to the SSD.
#Quantum #Error #gameplay #trailer #PS5 #exclusive #storm