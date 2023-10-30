In short, Quantum Error will have already passed the break-even point, but that doesn’t mean it’s worth playing, according to the text.

Emerged on X la first review Of Quantum Error which is in no uncertain terms a sound failure . We are talking about a 3/10 given by PlayStation Game Size, which also listed the many problems found in the game.

The review

The review starts by explaining that the game was not finished during the test, for the huge problems found. The positive points are only two: the developers have kept their promises regarding DualSense support and the variety of gadgets available, very high. Too bad it’s all here. For example, it is said that the story told by the game is acceptable, but that the state of the game has prevented us from finding out how it ends.

So it is stated that: the graphics are from PS3, when it’s good; the animations are bad (especially when running); shootings and hand-to-hand combat are more than disastrous; checkpoints are useless; enemy AI is weak; there are lots of bugs, especially in the cinematic sequences; it weighs 88GB, it’s not clear why; It costs 60 dollars, which for a game like this is way too much.

In short, it is true that it was developed by four people, but this does not justify the final quality, which according to the reviewer was so poor as to make it his worst game of 2023. In short, after The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Skull Island: Rise of Kong, 2023 seems to be able to give us another pearl.