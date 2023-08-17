The trailer shows us some details on the history of Quantum Error , showing us a long series of characters and showing some game scenes, both gameplay and cinematic. As we know, our character is a firefighter who is called to solve an accident, but soon finds himself at the center of a cosmic mystery with Lovecraftian influences. In fact, we can see space structures, spaceships, monsters of various kinds and unknown planets.

As promised, TeamKill Media has released a new trailer for Quantum Error , his first-person horror game. Through the video he also revealed the release date, set for November 3, 2023 for PS5 . The PC and Xbox Series X|S versions do not have a release date for now.

Quantum Error on PS5 with Unreal Engine 5

TeamKill Media explains that Quantum Error was created in Unreal Engine 5 and offers 3D audio, the use of Nanite to enhance geometric details and Soundscape to make ambient sound more immersive. However, it does not seem to use Lumen, since the developers talk about global illumination.

As for the PS5 version, for now the only one with a release date, Quantum Error uses haptic feedback to perceive flames, the resistance of a door to be broken down or the vibrations of the K12 saw. Adaptive triggers react to your character’s weapon and tools, and kick in when you revive someone. In this case we will also have to use the microphone of the controller to “breathe” into the mouth of the victim we are trying to save. Finally, Quantum Error promises instant uploads thanks to the SSD.

Finally, we remind you that Quantum Error is “a complete game”: there are no exclusives on any platform or microtransactions.