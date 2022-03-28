The horror shooter of TeamKill Media, Quantum Errorhas been in development for a couple of years, but it’s been about a year since the game’s last significant update.

Recently, however, the developer has put an end to “radio silence” with a new trailer.

The main purpose of this new trailer is to show how the game, which was developed on Unreal Engine 5running on PS5.

The footage also shows more, with glimpses that feature various environments, encounters with enemies, snippets of history and what feels like a frantic boss fight.

Quantum Error originally aimed for a 2021 launch, but TeamKill Media hasn’t recently provided any updates on when the horror shooter will be released. Upon release, the title will be available on PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X / S.

Source: Gamingbolt.