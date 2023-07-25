TeamKill Media has published two new gameplay trailers Of Quantum Errorhis “cosmic horror” coming soon, and with the occasion also has also clarified some recent claims about Xbox and PS5 which caused quite a stir.

As we saw yesterday, the team had reported that Quantum Error looked better on PS5 due to the superiority of its SSD, which instead had led to some problems in development on Xbox Series X | S, given the slower standard for archive management.

This has not gone unnoticed, even considering the strangeness of speaking better of one version than the other regarding a game that is about to be launched cross-platform. The controversies that have emerged have led to a further clarification from the developers, who have better explained what they meant.