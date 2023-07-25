Quantum Error has been shown in two new gameplay trailers, with the team also clarifying recent claims about Xbox and PS5.
TeamKill Media has published two new gameplay trailers Of Quantum Errorhis “cosmic horror” coming soon, and with the occasion also has also clarified some recent claims about Xbox and PS5 which caused quite a stir.
As we saw yesterday, the team had reported that Quantum Error looked better on PS5 due to the superiority of its SSD, which instead had led to some problems in development on Xbox Series X | S, given the slower standard for archive management.
This has not gone unnoticed, even considering the strangeness of speaking better of one version than the other regarding a game that is about to be launched cross-platform. The controversies that have emerged have led to a further clarification from the developers, who have better explained what they meant.
Quantum Error on PS5 or Xbox, the clarification of TeamKill Media
“We didn’t say the game doesn’t work on Xbox, the game goes to 60 fps with the same graphics quality both on Xbox and PS5,” TeamKill Media explained in a subsequent tweet. “We just pointed out that the SSD on Xbox is slower and that we need to find a way to compensate. We have a boss fight in Quantum Error that makes us instantly jump from one level to another 4-5 times like in Ratchet and Clank and without the extra speed of the PS5 SSD, this fight could slow down or cause lockups, which could degrade the experience.
To be honest, even this explanation can be a bit fallacious, given that we have just recently seen that Ratchet and Clank on PC also works with a mechanical hard disk, or in any case has a any SSD as a request also recommended, therefore for a similar solution the solid state memory of the Xbox should also be enough. As pointed out by someone in the replies to the tweet, it is possible that developers decide to use the DirectStorage solution to improve performance, we’ll see.
Meanwhile, on this page we can see a couple of examples of how Quantum Error is shown.
