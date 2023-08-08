Teamkill Media has officially confirmed on social media that their cosmic horror FPS Quantum Error has finally become Gold that is, it is “print-ready” and will not be delayed. In reality, however, Quantum Error does not yet have a concrete release date, but Teamkill previously aimed for 2023 which now seems the most credible possibility.

Quantum Error was developed with Unreal Engine 5 and will only come to current generation systems to allow Teamkill to get the most out of its game. A PS4 version was originally planned, but was recently cancelled.