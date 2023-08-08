Teamkill Media has officially confirmed on social media that their cosmic horror FPS Quantum Error has finally become Gold that is, it is “print-ready” and will not be delayed. In reality, however, Quantum Error does not yet have a concrete release date, but Teamkill previously aimed for 2023 which now seems the most credible possibility.
Quantum Error was developed with Unreal Engine 5 and will only come to current generation systems to allow Teamkill to get the most out of its game. A PS4 version was originally planned, but was recently cancelled.
Quantum Error, a firefighter against a great threat
There history of Quantum Error sees a group of firefighters called to the Monad Quantum Research Facility off the coast of California. Due to a massive fire, the firefighters must rush to rescue as many trapped people as possible.
Sadly, the fire proves to be the least of their problems, because something far more sinister hides inside the structure. We will have to use firefighting tools and firefighter equipment to navigate your way through an increasingly dangerous environment.
The team also confirmed that a gameplay presentation video which will allow you to see in more detail what we can expect from Quantum Error.
