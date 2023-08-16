Quantum Error, TeamKill Media’s first-person horror survival game is now “gold” and fans can’t wait to get their hands on it. The question, however, is which version to buy between PC, Xbox Series X|S and PS5, because there could be exclusive content on one of the platforms. Thankfully there is no doubt about it because Quantum Error is a “full game” in all versions.

TeamKill Media has confirmed via X (Twitter), as you can see just below, that there are no exclusives of any kind and there are no microtransactions.