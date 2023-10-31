The first votes For Quantum Errorwhich prove themselves quite disastrous for the new horror game for PS5, which currently has a decidedly insufficient average, even if the ratings are still low at the moment.
Confirming the sentiment that emerged from the first review, the other ratings that emerged in recent hours remain in the low area of the rating spectrum, with a current Metascore of 47, albeit out of only 7 reviews. None of these are positive, while two are decidedly negative, so let’s see what it is:
TRG – 60
PSX Brasil – 55
GamingBolt – 50
COGconnected – 50
GameSpew – 50
GamingTrend – 40
PlayStation Universe – 25
This is an indie game developed by just four people, so the level of production must be taken into consideration, but it is still sold at an almost premium price, and the ambitions for this title were very high.
Social controversies
Developed on Unreal Engine 5, there has been a lot of talk about this “cosmic horror” because it was practically announced as one of the first games for PS5. To increase the load, there have also been various unhappy exits from the developers on console war general, I harshen the tone somewhat.
Precisely from these attitudes further criticism emerged which amplified with the release of the first reviews, also leading to harsh criticism stance by TeamKill Media, as you can read in the message above.
“We are proud of our game and take all criticism as compliments, since we are being judged against triple-A budget games when we are clearly a small, low-budget indie team,” TeamKill Media wrote. “To everyone who offends us on social media media, this will not stop us or change what we do.”
Quantum Error should be multiplatform but at the moment it is only released on PS5 because, according to what the developers reported, it is built to take advantage of the SSD of the Sony console and it will take more time to make it work on Xbox and other platforms.