Wilder guesses aside, the central issue here is that Quantum Error will be shown next week with a new trailer, more precisely the August 16, 2023 , the day on which the release date will also be revealed. TeamKill Media, the studio responsible for this interesting survival horror, has reported that the game will be shown directly through the social networks of PlayStation during the day in question.

Quantum Error will be presented with a new story trailer next week, directly from Playstation apparently, which also suggests a possible State of Play that contains the game in question, as happened in similar cases.

This could actually make you think of a event organized by Sony. It is true that it often happens that the company hosts some game trailers from indie teams or third parties on its social channels, with which it may have exclusive time agreements or something like that, but in this case there is clearly talk of tuning in “to the channel Sony’s YouTube to showcase Quantum Error story trailer and release date.”

The question brings to mind a possible wider event intended to also contain this information, for this reason some have even begun to think of a possible State of play by Sony PlayStation on that date.

At the moment these are only guesses, but the fact remains that on August 16, 2023, at 20:00 Italian time, we will see the new trailer of the story and the release date of Quantum Error on Sony’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the game has reached the gold stage and is now ready for the market launch.