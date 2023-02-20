Quantum Error returns to be seen, after some time, with a new one gameplay trailers showing the action with third person viewthus demonstrating the possibility of choosing this shot as well as the first person in this new cosmic horror from TeamKill Media.

The game in question has achieved a certain notoriety because it was, in fact, one of the first titles ever to be announced for PS5, only to see development times lengthen considerably, with the expansion of platforms to also include Xbox Series X|S and PS4.

Far from being a launch game, Quantum Error is now destined to be almost a mid-generation title, considering that it is still in development at TeamKill Media and without a precise release date.

Meanwhile, Quantum Error has moved to Unreal Engine 5 and continues to change, a clear sign that at the time of the first presentation it was little more than an idea in progress.

Among the novelties that have emerged in recent months there is also the third person view, visible in the trailer released today. Considering that the game was initially presented as a first-person shooter, this novelty is also evidence of a project that continues to change over time. At this point we await further developments on the matter and perhaps a possible exit period by the team.