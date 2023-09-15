Quantum Error comes back with a new one trailer which should illustrate the so-called “next gen immersion” on PS5, which is a set of elements inserted into the game that apparently take advantage of the features of the Sony console.

The “cosmic” survival horror has a long and rather mysterious history, given that it was announced as one of the first games ever for PS5 only to then remain in development for much longer than expected, become multiplatform and then return to being a sort of exclusive given that the developers have declared the game on Xbox Series S “unacceptable”.

In essence, these features are all developed around the known ones of the DualSense, apparently exploited extensively by the developers TeamKill Media.