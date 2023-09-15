Quantum Error comes back with a new one trailer which should illustrate the so-called “next gen immersion” on PS5, which is a set of elements inserted into the game that apparently take advantage of the features of the Sony console.
The “cosmic” survival horror has a long and rather mysterious history, given that it was announced as one of the first games ever for PS5 only to then remain in development for much longer than expected, become multiplatform and then return to being a sort of exclusive given that the developers have declared the game on Xbox Series S “unacceptable”.
In essence, these features are all developed around the known ones of the DualSense, apparently exploited extensively by the developers TeamKill Media.
The “next gen” features
Among these various characteristics there are the usual ones vibrations haptics, adaptive triggers and even rather abstruse things such as the need to blow into the controller’s microphone to give mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to some characters, recalling a bit the spirit of the first Nintendo DS games.
Obviously there is also the3D audioto complete the picture of the characteristics of “next gen immersion”, although at this point we can talk about “current gen”.
Quantum Error is a first-person survival horror that should focus on the theme of cosmic horror, fusing science fiction and paranormal in a rather interesting way. The release date is set for November 3, 2023 currently on PS5, awaiting news on the PC and Xbox Series
#Quantum #Error #trailer #illustrates #gen #immersion #PS5
Leave a Reply