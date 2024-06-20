The 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics recognized three scientists who have made revolutionary contributions to the understanding of one of the most mysterious natural phenomena: thequantum entanglement. In simpler terms, it means that the aspects of a particle of an entangled pair depend on aspects of the other particle, no matter how far apart they are or what lies between them.

Quantum entanglement explained simply

I natural and mysterious phenomenon of quantum entanglement

These particles could be, for example, electrons or photons, and one aspect could be the state it is in, such as whether it is “spinning” in one direction or another.

The unusual part of quantum entanglement is that when you measure something about one particle in an entangled pair, you immediately know something about the other particle, even if they are millions of light-years away.

This strange connection between the two particles is instantaneous and apparently breaks a fundamental law of the Universe. Albert Einstein called the phenomenon “spooky action at a distance.”

Having spent the better part of two decades conducting experiments rooted in quantum mechanics, one comes to accept its strangeness. Thanks to increasingly precise and reliable instruments and the work of Nobel winners such as Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger, physicists now integrate quantum phenomena into their knowledge of the world with an exceptional degree of certainty.

Even as late as the 1970s, researchers were still divided over whether quantum entanglement was a real phenomenon. And for good reasons: who would dare to contradict the great Einstein, who himself doubted it? It took the development of new experimental technologies and daring researchers to finally solve this mystery.

To truly understand quantum entanglement, it is important to first understand quantum superposition. Quantum superposition is the idea that particles exist in multiple states at once. When a measurement is performed, it is as if the particle selects one of the states of the superposition.

For example, many particles have an attribute called spin that is measured as “up” or “down” for a given analyzer orientation. But until the spin of a particle is measured, it exists simultaneously in a superposition of spin up and spin down.

Each state has a probability associated with it and it is possible to predict the average outcome from many measurements. The probability that a single measurement will increase or decrease depends on these probabilities, but is inherently unpredictable.

Although very strange, mathematics and a vast number of experiments have proven that quantum mechanics correctly describes physical reality.

Each state has a probability associated with it and it is possible to predict the average outcome from many measurements. The probability that a single measurement will increase or decrease depends on these probabilities, but is inherently unpredictable.

Although very strange, mathematics and a vast number of experiments have proven that quantum mechanics correctly describes physical reality.

The worry of quantum entanglement emerges from the reality of quantum superposition and was clear to the founding fathers of quantum mechanics who developed the theory in the 1920s and 1930s.

To create entangled particles, you essentially break a system in two, of which the sum of the parts is known. For example, you can split a particle with zero spin into two particles that will necessarily have opposite spins so that their sum is zero.

In 1935, Albert Einstein, Boris Podolsky, and Nathan Rosen published a paper describing a thought experiment designed to illustrate an apparent absurdity of quantum entanglement that defied a fundamental law of the universe.

A simplified version of this thought experiment, attributed to David Bohm, considers the decay of a particle called the pi meson. When this particle decays, it produces an electron and a positron that have opposite spin and move away from each other. Therefore, if the measured spin of the electron is high, then the measured spin of the positron could only be low and vice versa. This is true even if the particles are billions of kilometers away.

This would be fine if the measured spin of the electron was always high and the measured spin of the positron was always low. But because of quantum mechanics, the spin of each particle is both partly up and partly down until it is measured. Only when the measurement occurs does the quantum state of the spin “collapse” up or down, causing the other particle to instantly collapse into the opposite spin.

This seems to suggest that the particles communicate with each other through some medium moving faster than the speed of light. But according to the laws of physics, nothing can travel faster than light. Surely the measured state of one particle cannot instantly determine the state of another particle at the opposite end of the Universe?

physicists, including Einstein, proposed a number of alternative interpretations of quantum entanglement in the 1930s. They theorized that there was some unknown property – dubbed hidden variables – that determined the state of a particle before measurement. But at the time, physicists did not have the technology or a clear measurement definition that could test whether quantum theory should be modified to include hidden variables.

It took until the 1960s before there were clues to an answer. John Bell, a brilliant Irish physicist who did not live to receive the Nobel Prize, devised a scheme to test whether the notion of hidden variables made sense.

Bell produced an equation now known as Bell’s inequality which is always correct – and only correct – for hidden variable theories, and not always for quantum mechanics. Therefore, if the Bell equation is found not to be satisfied in a real-world experiment, local hidden variable theories can be ruled out as an explanation of quantum entanglement.

The experiments of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners, particularly those of Alain Aspect, were the first tests of Bell’s inequality. The experiments used entangled photons, rather than pairs of an electron and a positron, as in many thought experiments. The results definitively ruled out the existence of hidden variables, a mysterious attribute that would predetermine the states of entangled particles.

Overall, these and many other subsequent experiments confirmed quantum mechanics. Objects can be correlated over large distances in ways that physics before quantum mechanics cannot explain.

Importantly, there is no conflict with special relativity, which prohibits faster-than-light communication. The fact that measurements over large distances are correlated does not imply that information is transmitted between particles. Two distant subjects performing measurements on entangled particles cannot exploit the phenomenon to transmit information faster than the speed of light.

Today, physicists continue to research quantum entanglement and investigate potential practical applications. Although quantum mechanics can predict the probability of a measurement with incredible accuracy, many researchers remain skeptical that it provides a complete description of reality. One thing is for sure, though. Much remains to be said about the mysterious world of quantum mechanics.

Why is quantum entanglement important?

Entanglement is at the heart of quantum physics and future quantum technologies. Like other aspects of quantum science, the phenomenon of entanglement reveals itself on very small, subatomic scales. When two particles, such as a pair of photons or electrons, intertwine, they remain connected even if separated by large distances.

In the same way that a ballet or tango emerges from individual dancers, quantum entanglement arises from the connection between particles. It’s what scientists call an emergent property.

Quantum entanglement can also occur between hundreds, millions, and even more particles. The phenomenon is believed to occur throughout nature, among the atoms and molecules of living species and within metals and other materials. When hundreds of particles get entangled, they still act as a single unified object. Like a flock of birds, the particles become an entity of their own without being in direct contact with each other.

Caltech scientists focus on studying these so-called entangled many-body systems, both to understand fundamental physics and to create and develop new quantum technologies. As John Preskill, the Richard P. Feynman Professor of Theoretical Physics at Caltech, chair of Allen VC Davis and Lenabelle Davis leadership, and director of the Institute for Quantum Information and Matter, says: “We are investing and betting on the fact that entanglement is a of the most important issues of 21st century science.”