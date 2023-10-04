Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov were awarded “for the discovery and synthesis” of particles used in QLED technology

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus It is Alexei Ekimov with the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023 “for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots” –nanoparticles so small that their size determines their properties.

“These smallest nanotechnology components now spread their light from televisions and LED lamps, and can also guide surgeons in removing tumor tissue, among many other things.”, says the Nobel committee in a statement. Here’s the complete (PDF – 206 kB), in English. The laureates will share the prize of 11 million Swedish krona (around R$5 million).

Moungi G. Bawendi is French and is currently linked to MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), In the USA. Louis E. Brus is North American and works at Columbia University (USA). Alexei I. Ekimov was born in the former Soviet Union and is a scientist at Nanocrystals Technology Inc., in New York (USA).

“When matter shrinks to nanodimensions, quantum phenomena emerge”, the statement reads. “The winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry have managed to produce particles so small that their properties are determined by quantum phenomena. Particles, called quantum dots, are today of great importance in nanotechnology”, completes the note.

According to the Nobel committee, physicists knew, in theory, that size-dependent quantum effects could arise in nanoparticles. But few believed that this knowledge could be put into practice.

In the early 1980s, Alexei Ekimov managed to create size-dependent quantum effects in colored glass. He demonstrated that particle size affected the color of the glass through quantum effects.

A few years later, Louis Brus was the world’s first scientist.to prove size-dependent quantum effects on particles floating freely in a fluid”, says the note.

Moungi Bawendi, in 1993, revolutionized the chemical production of quantum dots, by producing almost perfect particles. This high quality, according to the Nobel committee, was necessary so that the points could be used in a practical way.

For the Nobel committee, the potential of these nanoparticles is still beginning to be explored.

“Researchers believe that, in the future, [os pontos quânticos] could contribute to flexible electronics, tiny sensors, thinner solar cells and encrypted quantum communication”, the note reads.

Here are the 2023 Nobel Prizes already awarded:

And the calendar for the other 2023 Nobel Prizes: